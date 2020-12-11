UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Tells Leaders Chances Of Brexit Deal Low

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 02:56 PM

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday told the bloc's leaders that there were "low expectations" a post-Brexit trade deal could be struck with Britain, EU sources said

An EU official said leaders heard that the "probability of a no deal is higher than of a deal" at a brief discussion of Brexit at a marathon Brussels summit, as time ticks down to a Sunday deadline to make a call on prolonging negotiations.

