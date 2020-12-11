EU chief tells leaders chances of Brexit deal low

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday told the bloc's leaders that there were "low expectations" a post-Brexit trade deal could be struck with Britain, EU sources said

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday told the bloc's leaders that there were "low expectations" a post-Brexit trade deal could be struck with Britain, EU sources said.

An EU official said leaders heard that the "probability of a no deal is higher than of a deal" at a brief discussion of Brexit at a marathon Brussels summit, as time ticks down to a Sunday deadline to make a call on prolonging negotiations.