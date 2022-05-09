EU Chief to Announce Shift Away From Unanimity Voting in September

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that she will unveil EU reform proposals in September, including a much-touted shift from the unanimity principle

"I have always argued that unanimity voting in some key areas simply no longer makes sense if we want to be able to move faster," she said at a closing ceremony of the Conference on the Future of Europe in Strasbourg.

The top EU executive said she endorsed other legislative proposals presented by an EU citizens' panel, such as giving the EU a greater role in making defense and health policy decisions.

"We will set out next month what is needed to bring your proposals to life. I will announce the first new proposals responding to your report in my state-of-the-union address in September," she said.

Von der Leyen argued that reforms were needed to improve the way the bloc worked on a permanent basis by either "using the full limits of what we can do" within the existing treaties or by changing the treaties if need be.