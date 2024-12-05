Open Menu

EU Chief To Attend Notre Dame Re-opening

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Paris this weekend for the reopening of Notre Dame cathedral, a spokesperson for the executive said on Thursday.

About 50 heads of state and government are expected in the French capital for the ceremony on Saturday, including US president-elect Donald Trump.

It will be the first time that von der Leyen will meet Trump since his election last month and before his inauguration in Washington on January 20.

The European Union is trying to prepare for the return of the billionaire former real estate mogul, who has threatened to increase tariffs on European products and withdraw support for Ukraine.

Von der Leyen's visit also comes against a backdrop of disagreement with French President Emmanuel Macron over the free-trade agreement with the South American Mercosur bloc.

She was due to take part in a key summit in Uruguay's capital, Montevideo, on Thursday and Friday, where a long-awaited agreement could be finalised, despite misgivings from France.

