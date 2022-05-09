UrduPoint.com

EU Chief To Meet Orban Amid Russia Oil Ban Row

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 10:50 PM

EU chief to meet Orban amid Russia oil ban row

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen was headed to Hungary on Monday to meet Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is holding up Brussels' plans for an embargo on Russian oil.

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen was headed to Hungary on Monday to meet Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is holding up Brussels' plans for an embargo on Russian oil.

"They will discuss issues related to European security of energy supply," von der Leyen's spokesman Eric Mamer said.

Landlocked Hungary relies on Russian oil from a single pipeline and Orban has warned he cannot approve the European Commission's proposed sixth package of EU sanctions against Moscow.

Orban's office told national press agency MTI that von der Leyen would arrive in Budapest later Monday at his headquarters in the city's former Carmelite monastery.

As von der Leyen set off, Orban's international spokesman Zoltan Kovacs, citing foreign minister Peter Szijjarto, compared the sanctions package to an "atomic bomb" for Hungary's economy.

"Hungary will not vote for the EU Commission's initiative on sanctions against Russia because it poses a problem for Hungary and does not contain a proposal for a solution," he tweeted.

"The proposal is like an atomic bomb for the Hungary economy and would destroy our stable energy supply." European diplomats in Brussels are locked in negotiations on a sixth -- and major -- round of sanctions designed to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The draft was drawn up by experts in von der Leyen's commission, the EU executive, but several member states have reservations -- most vocally Hungary.

The package would have seen most EU members halting oil imports from Russia by the end of the year, with a one or two year exemption for Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic.

Technical talks continue, and negotiators insist there is united EU support behind the need for tougher sanctions, but Hungary and its neighbours need support to ensure alternative sources of fuel.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Vote Oil Brussels Budapest Bulgaria Czech Republic Slovakia Hungary From

Recent Stories

Serving Thalassemia patients, great work: Bukhari

Serving Thalassemia patients, great work: Bukhari

35 seconds ago
 Mayor warns strict action against absent staff

Mayor warns strict action against absent staff

36 seconds ago
 India cannot legitimize its unlawful rule in IIOJK ..

India cannot legitimize its unlawful rule in IIOJK : AJK PM

38 seconds ago
 Minister asks PTI leaders to avoid dragging nation ..

Minister asks PTI leaders to avoid dragging national institutions into politics

40 seconds ago
 Former president Asif Ali Zardari visits Bhutto fa ..

Former president Asif Ali Zardari visits Bhutto family graveyard

9 minutes ago
 No escaping 'best in world' Alcaraz is heir to ido ..

No escaping 'best in world' Alcaraz is heir to idol Nadal

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.