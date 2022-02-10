UrduPoint.com

EU Chief Unveils 150-bn-euro Investment Plan For Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 07:13 PM

EU chief unveils 150-bn-euro investment plan for Africa

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a more than 150-billion-euro ($171-billion) investment plan for Africa at a news conference in Senegal's capital Dakar on Thursday

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a more than 150-billion-euro ($171-billion) investment plan for Africa at a news conference in Senegal's capital Dakar on Thursday.

It is the first regional plan of the European Union's Global Gateway investment scheme, which aims to mobilise investments of up to 300 billion Euros ($340 billion) for public and private infrastructure around the world by 2027.

Seen as a response to China's Belt and Road initiative, the investment scheme will draw on private-sector investments as well as funding from EU institutions and member countries.

On Thursday, Von der Leyen said that she was "proud" to announce the over 150-billion-euro investment plan for Africa.

However she did not offer details about how the money would be raised or spent.

The president of the European Union's powerful executive arrived in the West African state of Senegal on Wednesday to prepare for a summit between the EU and the African Union on February 17-18.

"At the summit, investments will be at the heart of the discussions because they are the means of our shared ambition," von der Leyen said.

"In this area Europe is the most reliable partner for Africa and by far the most important," she added.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe China European Union Road Dakar Senegal Money February From Billion

Recent Stories

14 new Omicron cases detected in KP

14 new Omicron cases detected in KP

32 seconds ago
 Encourage youth to take benefit of 'Kamyab Jawan P ..

Encourage youth to take benefit of 'Kamyab Jawan Program': Dar

33 seconds ago
 Traffic police check 13810 vehicles, collect tax o ..

Traffic police check 13810 vehicles, collect tax of Rs. 14 million

35 seconds ago
 Prisoners' facilitation focus of jail reforms: DIG ..

Prisoners' facilitation focus of jail reforms: DIG

36 seconds ago
 Stoltenberg to Visit Romania on Friday, Meet With ..

Stoltenberg to Visit Romania on Friday, Meet With President Iohannis - NATO

38 seconds ago
 Kremlin Says Relying on IOC in Issue of Russian Fi ..

Kremlin Says Relying on IOC in Issue of Russian Figure Skater Valieva's Drug Tes ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>