UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Urges Belarus Vote Be Counted 'accurately'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

EU chief urges Belarus vote be counted 'accurately'

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Monday called for Belarus to publish accurate results for its presidential election, after Alexander Lukashenko claimed a disputed victory

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Monday called for Belarus to publish accurate results for its presidential election, after Alexander Lukashenko claimed a disputed victory.

"Fundamental rights in Belarus must be respected," von der Leyen tweeted. "I call on the Belarusian authorities to ensure that the votes in yesterday's election are counted and published accurately." Von der Leyen, who heads the EU's executive arm, also criticised the crackdown on opposition supporters protesting the result of the election, which the Belarus election commission says Lukashenko won with 80 percent of the vote.

"Harassment and violent repression of peaceful protesters has no place in Europe," she said.

A separate EU statement declared that "election night was marred with disproportionate and unacceptable state violence against peaceful protesters." Lukashenko's Russian neighbour President Vladimir Putin has congratulated him on his win, but several EU member states have protested and the German government has voiced "strong doubts" about the conduct of the poll.

The president of the European Council, which represents the 27 member state governments in Brussels, Charles Michel, has received a letter from Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki calling for an emergency EU summit.

Initially, however, the crisis will be put on the agenda of a meeting of EU foreign ministers due in Berlin at the end of the month, and may be added to the agenda of a full EU leaders' summit planned for September 24 and 25.

Brussels has yet to threaten new sanctions on Belarus, but the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and its commissioner for neighbourhood policy Oliver Varhelyi said: "We will continue to closely follow the developments in order to assess how to further shape the EU's response and relations with Belarus in view of the developing situation.""We condemn the violence and call for the immediate release of all detained during last night. The Belarusian authorities must ensure that the fundamental right of peaceful assembly is respected," their statement said.

"Following their unprecedented mobilisation for free elections and democracy, the Belarusian people now expect their votes to be counted accurately. It is essential that the Central Electoral Commission publishes the results reflecting the choice of the Belarusian people."

Related Topics

Election Assembly Prime Minister Russia Europe Election Commission Of Pakistan Democracy Vote German European Union Brussels Berlin Vladimir Putin Belarus Poland May September All From Government Allied Rental Modarba Opposition

Recent Stories

Vivo Pakistan Launches Azaadi Sale in Collaboratio ..

29 minutes ago

Zenga and Falcao visit Dubai Sports World

34 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law on establishing SG ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Government Legal Department head appointed

41 minutes ago

Lukashenko Points to Foreign Attempts to Shut Down ..

44 seconds ago

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army to c ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.