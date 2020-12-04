EU chief urges members to stay united in Brexit talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :EU chief Charles Michel urged members to remain united behind Brussels' negotiators in post-Brexit trade talks Friday, after France threatened to veto any deal that gives ground to London.

Michel congratulated EU negotiator Michel Barnier on keeping member states informed of his progress in London, and added: "And so until the last minute, the last second of the procedure, we will guarantee that unity amongst ourselves."