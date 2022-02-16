UrduPoint.com

EU Chief Urges Russia To Take 'concrete' Steps Towards De-escalation

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 02:34 PM

EU chief urges Russia to take 'concrete' steps towards de-escalation

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, on Wednesday urged Russia to take "concrete" steps to ease tensions around Ukraine, as Moscow said it was pulling back more forces from the border

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, on Wednesday urged Russia to take "concrete" steps to ease tensions around Ukraine, as Moscow said it was pulling back more forces from the border.

"Russia has signalled that it may be open to diplomacy and we urge Russia to take concrete and tangible steps towards de-escalation because this is the condition for sincere political dialogue," Michel told lawmakers.

