EU Chief Urges Sanctions On 'extremist' Israeli West Bank Settlers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 11:22 PM

EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli West Bank settlers

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday backed imposing sanctions on "extremist" Israeli settlers responsible for attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday backed imposing sanctions on "extremist" Israeli settlers responsible for attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.

"The rise in violence by extremist settlers is inflicting immense suffering on the Palestinians.

It undermines the prospects for a lasting peace and could further exacerbate regional instability," the European Commission president told EU lawmakers.

"I am in favour of sanctioning those involved in the attacks in the West Bank. They must be held accountable."

Von der Leyen's comments come after European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he would put forward a proposal to sanction the West Bank settlers.

