EU chief urges UK to put Brexit 'cards on the table'

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The president of the European Council Charles Michel spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday and urged him to clarify Britain's position in post-Brexit trade talks.

"Just talked to Boris Johnson," Michel tweeted after the call, which an EU source said had been requested by Johnson. "The EU prefers a deal, but not at any cost. Time for the UK to put its cards on the table."