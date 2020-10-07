UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Urges UK To Put Brexit 'cards On The Table'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:38 PM

EU chief urges UK to put Brexit 'cards on the table'

The president of the European Council Charles Michel spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday and urged him to clarify Britain's position in post-Brexit trade talks

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The president of the European Council Charles Michel spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday and urged him to clarify Britain's position in post-Brexit trade talks.

"Just talked to Boris Johnson," Michel tweeted after the call, which an EU source said had been requested by Johnson. "The EU prefers a deal, but not at any cost. Time for the UK to put its cards on the table."

