EU chief von der Leyen says 'next days decisive' in Brexit talks

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :British and European negotiators are closing in on a post-Brexit trade deal, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs Wednesday, but a dispute over fishing is proving hard to resolve.

"The next days are going to be decisive," she said, addressing the European Parliament.

"The good news is that we have found a way forward on most issues.... But this is now a case of us being so close, and yet being so far away from each other, because two issues still remain outstanding, you know them: a level playing field and the fisheries."