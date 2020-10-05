UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Von Der Leyen 'self-isolating' Until Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:16 PM

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Monday she would self-isolate for a day after learning she had met someone infected with COVID-19.

"In accordance with regulations in force, I'm therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I've tested negative on Thursday and am tested again today," she tweeted.

