EU chief von der Leyen 'self-isolating' until Tuesday

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Monday she would self-isolate for a day after learning she had met someone infected with COVID-19.

"In accordance with regulations in force, I'm therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I've tested negative on Thursday and am tested again today," she tweeted.