EU Chief Von Der Leyen 'self-isolating' Until Tuesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:16 PM
The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Monday she would self-isolate for a day after learning she had met someone infected with COVID-19
Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 )
"In accordance with regulations in force, I'm therefore self-isolating until tomorrow morning. I've tested negative on Thursday and am tested again today," she tweeted.