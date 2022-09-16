EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

UrduPoint.com

September 16, 2022

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that war-torn Ukraine would have Europe's support for "as long as it takes", as she visited Kyiv for talks on closer integration with the bloc

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that war-torn Ukraine would have Europe's support for "as long as it takes", as she visited Kyiv for talks on closer integration with the bloc.

Her trip coincided with a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his increasingly close ally Chinese leader Xi Jinping in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan, where the men hailed their strategic ties in defiance of the West.

It also comes as Ukrainian forces consolidate gains against Russian forces in the east of the country in a dramatic offensive aided by Western weapons.

Von der Leyen said Thursday's visit was her third to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, but this one was different.

"We will never be able to match the sacrifice that the Ukrainians are making," she told reporters during a joint press conference with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

"But what we can tell you is that you'll have your European friends by your side as long as it takes," she said.

Upon her arrival she noted her discussions with Ukraine's leaders would be about "getting our economies and people closer." Ukraine gained EU candidacy status in June at the same time as ex-Soviet Moldova, which borders Ukraine and like its neighbour has had Russian troops stationed in an eastern breakaway region.

Zelensky told the same press conference that his country wants to join the European single market ahead of a decision on whether to grant Kyiv full EU membership.

