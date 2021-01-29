UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Wants To Publish AstraZeneca Contract Friday

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:26 PM

EU chief wants to publish AstraZeneca contract Friday

The European Commission plans to publish a redacted copy of its contract with drugs giant AstraZeneca on Friday, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, amid a dispute over delays to vaccine deliveries

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Commission plans to publish a redacted copy of its contract with drugs giant AstraZeneca on Friday, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said, amid a dispute over delays to vaccine deliveries.

"We want to publish it today. We are talking to the company about which parts have to be blacked out," she told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Friday.

Related Topics

Drugs German Company

Recent Stories

Fur-Wearing Capitol Rioter Ready to Testify at Aga ..

46 seconds ago

Putin Not Going to Attend March 25 Parade in Athen ..

47 seconds ago

HEC awards 4032 foreign scholarships to students: ..

49 seconds ago

‏UAE announces 3,962 new COVID-19 cases, 2,975 r ..

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

27 minutes ago

SHC approaches SC with review petition in Daniel P ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.