EU chief warns against cost of climate inaction

The new head of the European Commission warned MEPs on Wednesday to consider the cost of failing to act against climate change, as she unveiled her Green Deal plan

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The new head of the European Commission warned MEPs on Wednesday to consider the cost of failing to act against climate change, as she unveiled her Green Deal plan.

"Let's start this endeavour together," Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament, urging members to get behind her clean growth strategy.

"Some say the cost of this transition is too high, let us never forget what the cost of non-action would be. It is rising by the year."