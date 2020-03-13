UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Warns Against Unilateral Virus Travel Bans

Fri 13th March 2020

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Friday against imposing unilateral travel restrictions to fight the coronavirus epidemic, as some member states have done.

"General travel bans are not seen as being the most effective by the World Health Organization," she said, calling instead for health screening at borders.

