UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Warns Brexit Deal Must Not Hurt Single Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:24 PM

EU chief warns Brexit deal must not hurt single market

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen warned Wednesday any post-Brexit trade deal must not undermine the EU single market

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen warned Wednesday any post-Brexit trade deal must not undermine the EU single market.

"We will do all in our power to reach an agreement, we're ready to be creative," she told the European Parliament, warning that Britain must agree to fair trade rules in any agreement.

"But we are not ready to put into question the integrity of the single market, the main safeguard for European prosperity and wealth."

Related Topics

Parliament Market All Agreement

Recent Stories

Promotions in Pak Army: Six major generals promote ..

11 minutes ago

Naat competition held in Khairpur

few seconds

Head nurse succumbs to coronavirus infection

2 seconds ago

Recovered patient from COVID-19 tests positive aga ..

2 minutes ago

RTA conducting raids to ensure implementation of S ..

2 minutes ago

PPP leader grieves over death of Senior PPP leader ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.