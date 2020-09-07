UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Warns UK Must Respect Brexit Withdrawal Deal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:32 PM

EU chief warns UK must respect Brexit withdrawal deal

EU leader Ursula von der Leyen warned Monday that Britain is legally obliged to respect the Brexit withdrawal agreement, which must form the basis on any future relationship

Brussels, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :EU leader Ursula von der Leyen warned Monday that Britain is legally obliged to respect the Brexit withdrawal agreement, which must form the basis on any future relationship.

"I trust the British government to implement the Withdrawal Agreement, an obligation under international law and prerequisite for any future partnership," the president of the European Commission said.

Related Topics

Brexit Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Central Laboratory new lab to test pesticide ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet Brazilian President on Independe ..

36 minutes ago

Cabinet approves &#039;National Policy on Vaccinat ..

36 minutes ago

Nigerian doctors begin strike over pay, facilities ..

28 seconds ago

Petrol pump,shops sealed

30 seconds ago

Govt to enroll 100,000 youth under 'Hunarmand Paki ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.