EU Chief Welcomes Deescalation But Sees No Tangible Signs of Russian Troop Pullback

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen indicated on Wednesdat that a deescalation on the Russian-Ukrainian border would be welcomed as long as it was verifiable.

A statement on her Twitter account said that the head of the EU's executive arm saw no "tangible signs" of Russian troop drawdown, a day after it was announced by a senior Russian defense official.

Von der Leyen raised the current security situation in Europe in a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, her Twitter team said. They also discussed EU and Italian energy security.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Russia was withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine and from Crimea where Russian personnel participated in military drills.