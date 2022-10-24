EU chiefs congratulate new UK PM Sunak, stress 'stability'

Two EU chiefs on Monday congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming Britain's next prime minister -- while stressing that "stability" was needed for Brussels and London to face shared challenges

"Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming the UK's prime minister," European Council President Charles Michel tweeted.

"Working together is the only way to face common challenges... and bringing stability is key to overcoming them," he said.

The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said the EU legislature was committed to having "a strong and constructive relationship with the UK".

"At a time of enormous challenges, Europe needs political and economic stability. Our core interests remain the same," she said.

The pointed use of the word "stability" by both highlights EU hopes that Sunak would take a more conciliatory stance towards Brussels than his predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.