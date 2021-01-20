UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chiefs Express Relief As 'friend' Replaces Trump

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:53 PM

EU chiefs express relief as 'friend' replaces Trump

The European Union's top officials expressed relief on Wednesday that they would soon have a friend in the White House as Joe Biden replaces Donald Trump

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Union's top officials expressed relief on Wednesday that they would soon have a friend in the White House as Joe Biden replaces Donald Trump.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said the moment should be seized to form a new "founding pact" between democratic powers.

Related Topics

White House European Union Trump Top

Recent Stories

Preparations for KPL’s first draft are underway

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in South Waziris ..

3 minutes ago

Police Operation Underway in Paris to Provide Shel ..

12 minutes ago

78 fuel stations sealed for illegal sale in multan ..

12 minutes ago

Very cold weather forecast for city

12 minutes ago

Michel Invites Biden to Take Part in Extraordinary ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.