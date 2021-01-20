EU chiefs express relief as 'friend' replaces Trump

The European Union's top officials expressed relief on Wednesday that they would soon have a friend in the White House as Joe Biden replaces Donald Trump

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Union's top officials expressed relief on Wednesday that they would soon have a friend in the White House as Joe Biden replaces Donald Trump.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said the moment should be seized to form a new "founding pact" between democratic powers.