EU Chiefs Express Relief As 'friend' Replaces Trump
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:53 PM
The European Union's top officials expressed relief on Wednesday that they would soon have a friend in the White House as Joe Biden replaces Donald Trump
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The European Union's top officials expressed relief on Wednesday that they would soon have a friend in the White House as Joe Biden replaces Donald Trump.
Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said the moment should be seized to form a new "founding pact" between democratic powers.