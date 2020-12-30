UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chiefs Sign Post-Brexit UK Trade Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:36 PM

EU chiefs sign post-Brexit UK trade deal

EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel signed Wednesday the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain, in a brief ceremony

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel signed Wednesday the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain, in a brief ceremony.

The texts were then to be flown to London in an RAF jet for the signature of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on the eve of Britain's departure from the EU single market.

Related Topics

Prime Minister London Market From

Recent Stories

NAB court allows transit remand of PML-N Khawaja A ..

2 minutes ago

Realme leapfrogged growth in 2020 with its 50 mill ..

17 minutes ago

Sports shines as Dubai celebrates ‘World’s Coo ..

25 minutes ago

Gas suspension: CNG stations to remain closed in S ..

28 minutes ago

Turkey reports 15,800 new daily COVID-19 infection ..

6 seconds ago

Ajman Police extends 50 percent discount on traffi ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.