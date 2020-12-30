EU chiefs sign post-Brexit UK trade deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel signed Wednesday the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain, in a brief ceremony.

The texts were then to be flown to London in an RAF jet for the signature of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on the eve of Britain's departure from the EU single market.