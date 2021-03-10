(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) EU chiefs announced on Wednesday the launch of a bloc-wide debate with citizens on how to shape the future of the European Union, amid mounting criticism of its handling of the pandemic.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament chief David Sassoli and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, signed a joint declaration in Brussels, inaugurating the Conference on the Future of Europe.

"Today we are inviting all Europeans to speak up. To say what Europe they want to live in, to shape it and join forces to help us build it," von der Leyen was quoted as saying in a statement.

The trio will form a joint presidency to lead the conference's executive board, which will equally represent their institutions. National parliaments will have observer status.

The joint declaration drew up a "non-exhaustible" list of topics for the EU-wide discussion, ranging from health, social fairness and climate change to the EU's role in the world. The board will co-organize citizen-led events with civil society and stakeholders in digital and physical formats.