UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chiefs To Field Ideas From Citizens On Europe's Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

EU Chiefs to Field Ideas From Citizens on Europe's Future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) EU chiefs announced on Wednesday the launch of a bloc-wide debate with citizens on how to shape the future of the European Union, amid mounting criticism of its handling of the pandemic.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament chief David Sassoli and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, signed a joint declaration in Brussels, inaugurating the Conference on the Future of Europe.

"Today we are inviting all Europeans to speak up. To say what Europe they want to live in, to shape it and join forces to help us build it," von der Leyen was quoted as saying in a statement.

The trio will form a joint presidency to lead the conference's executive board, which will equally represent their institutions. National parliaments will have observer status.

The joint declaration drew up a "non-exhaustible" list of topics for the EU-wide discussion, ranging from health, social fairness and climate change to the EU's role in the world. The board will co-organize citizen-led events with civil society and stakeholders in digital and physical formats.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Europe Parliament Civil Society European Union Brussels David Lead All From

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in APA mee ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperation a ..

36 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts interactive webinar titled ‘UAE Soft ..

1 hour ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces start of twice weekly flights t ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.