EU Chiefs To Sign Brexit Trade Deal Wednesday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:23 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will sign the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain on Wednesday at 9:30 am (0830 GMT), a spokeswoman said.
After that the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement is expected to be taken to London, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will add his signature.