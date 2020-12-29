EU chiefs to sign Brexit trade deal Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will sign the post-Brexit trade deal agreed with Britain on Wednesday at 9:30 am (0830 GMT), a spokeswoman said.

After that the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement is expected to be taken to London, where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will add his signature.