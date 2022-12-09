EU, Chile Agree to Strengthen Political, Trade Cooperation - European Commission

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The European Union and Chile signed an advanced framework agreement to boost bilateral their political and trade partnership, the European Commission said on Friday.

"Today, the European Union and Chile have concluded negotiations on the EU-Chile Advanced Framework Agreement," the commission said, adding that this "landmark agreement is of key geopolitical importance."

The deal was signed at a meeting between European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Chilean Foreign Minister Antonia Urrejola. The agreement is designed to enhance political dialogue, extend cooperation and foster trade and investment ties between the parties involved, according to the commission.

Under the agreement, 99.9% of EU exports to Chile will be tariff free, which is likely to increase the bloc's exports to the country by up to 4.5 billion Euros ($4.7 billion), the statement read.

The deal will also ensure greater access and sustainable investment in raw materials and clean fuel, which play a key role in the transition to the green economy, the European Commission said.

"In particular, the agreement puts shared values such as human rights, sustainable trade and gender equality at the core of EU-Chile relations. It strengthens EU-Chile cooperation on shared global challenges, such as the fight against climate change and the environment," the statement read.

In 2002, the EU and Chile signed an association agreement, which included a comprehensive trade deal, among other things. As a result, trade in goods between the bloc and Chile increased by 163% in 2002-2021, while EU exports to the Latin American country grew by 284%.

However, the parties have recently agreed to replace the deal with the innovative advanced framework agreement to reflect new priorities and global challenges that have emerged over 20 years.

