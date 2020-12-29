EU, China Achieve Progress in Talks on Investment Agreement - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The European Union and China have achieved progress in talks on a Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) that could be signed soon, Belgian news agency Belga reported.

On Monday, Brussels hosted a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the EU, which, among other things, discussed the prospect of concluding an investment agreement with China.

The agency said citing a European diplomat that following the meeting, not a single European representative had spoken in favor of stopping the process.

The European Commission informed the Permanent Representatives of the progress in negotiations with China, including on improving working conditions.