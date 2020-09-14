UrduPoint.com
EU-China Leaders Meeting Ongoing - EU Spokesman

The meeting of the European Union and Chinese leaders is ongoing and will be followed by a press conference, Barend Leyts, the spokesman for the European Council president, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The meeting of the European Union and Chinese leaders is ongoing and will be followed by a press conference, Barend Leyts, the spokesman for the European Council president, said Monday.

"The EU-China Leaders' Meeting with @eucopresident [European Council President Charles Michel] and President Xi Jinping has just started with [European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen] @vonderleyen and [German] Chancellor [Angela] Merkel @RegSprecher," Leyts said on Twitter.

More Stories From World

