EU, China Leaders to Meet at Virtual Summit on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) A high-level summit among the leaders of China and the European Union is scheduled to take place via video-conferencing on Monday.

The summit is expected to be focused on EU-China bilateral relations with an emphasis on trade, economic relations and climate change.

Issues pertaining to the international agenda, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, are also expected to be discussed.

Representing China will be its President Xi Jinping. The EU delegation will be led by European Council President Charles Michel and include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country currently holds the Council's rotating presidency.

The participants are expected to deliver a press conference following the meeting.