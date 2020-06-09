UrduPoint.com
EU, China Need To Improve Relationship On Economy, Human Rights - Borrell

Tue 09th June 2020

The European Union and China need to improve their relationship, mainly on the economy and human rights, EU Foreign Policy Representative Josep Borrell said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The European Union and China need to improve their relationship, mainly on the economy and human rights, EU Foreign Policy Representative Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

"We need to improve our relationship mainly on economic side and on human rights side," Borrell told a press conference after the the EU-Strategic Dialogue with China.

Borrell added that he was not expecting to leave the latest videoconference with "a full agreement on everything."

"I think that both parts agreed on working constructively and to show flexibility in order to reach agreements on the pending issues on the agenda 2025," Borrell said.

According to the diplomat, the investment agreement will not be ready by the upcoming summit.

