UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, China Push To Seal Investment Deal By End Of Year

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 10:09 PM

EU, China push to seal investment deal by end of year

The European Union and China said Friday they were closing in on an investment agreement after seven years of painstaking negotiations

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The European Union and China said Friday they were closing in on an investment agreement after seven years of painstaking negotiations.

The two economic powerhouses are keen to tie up the landmark pact -- which would allow greater access to their lucrative markets -- before the end of the year.

"Negotiations have entered the last stretch," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told journalists in Beijing.

In Brussels, EU officials briefed ambassadors from the bloc's 27 member states that "95 percent" of the deal had been wrapped up, sources said.

The deal would be a major boost for both sides and strengthen economic ties before the arrival of US president-elect Joe Biden in the White House in January, as Beijing squares off with Washington over trade.

Europe hopes to conclude a "political agreement" by the end of the year.

"We are not quite there yet but it's definitely feasible that, if things move forward as they are moving now, that we can conclude still this year," EU executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis told Bloomberg tv.

Brussels insists it wants to secure the same treatment for its firms in China as it grants Beijing.

"The EU remains committed to the end of year deadline for conclusion of the negotiations, provided we have a deal worth having," an EU Commission spokesman said.

"We will not put speed over substance." A senior EU official said the Chinese had become "more flexible than ever" and "sent signals suggesting that they want an agreement before the new American administration is in place".

Brussels -- currently mired in the painful process of negotiating a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain -- has long sought to get barriers dropped for its investors in China in key areas such as emerging digital technologies.

The head of the EU chamber of commerce in Beijing Joerg Wuttke told AFP that negotiators had "apparently made great strides on market access".

- Trump tensions - Europe's focus on negotiations with China has come as outgoing US President Donald Trump engaged in a bitter trade dispute with Beijing during his term in office.

In the latest salvo, Washington on Friday announced it had imposed export controls on China's biggest chipmaker, SMIC.

Brussels has preferred to forge a middle path, treating Beijing as both a potential partner and a "systemic rival", and pushing for changes to the World Trade Organization.

Leading economic power Germany, which holds the bloc's rotating presidency until the end of the year, had made securing the deal a priority of its time at the helm.

A spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday "progress was made in the negotiation round in December, but the talks are ongoing".

"The goal remains to have an ambitious agreement between China and the EU," Steffen Seibert said.

Berlin wanted to get the agreement signed off at a joint EU-China summit in September, but the coronavirus pushed the event online and no deal was inked.

China pushed past the US in the third quarter of this year to become the EU's top trade partner, as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the US while Chinese activity rebounded.

Related Topics

World Europe China Washington White House European Union Trump Germany Brussels Beijing Progress Same Chamber Angela Merkel January September December Market Commerce Event TV From Agreement Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sixty percent of S.Sudan population facing acute h ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks slip from records as markets eye stimulu ..

2 minutes ago

Over 0.275 million children to be administered pol ..

4 minutes ago

Sweden seeks new probe of Estonia ferry wreck afte ..

4 minutes ago

Dr Firdous calls on Shaukat Ali, presents financia ..

4 minutes ago

Macron says 'doing well' after virus infection

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.