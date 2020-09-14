UrduPoint.com
EU, China Sign Landmark Geographical Indications Deal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:02 PM

The European Union and China on Monday signed a bilateral agreement to protect geographical indications (GI), a label used on a product to specify its origin

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The European Union and China on Monday signed a bilateral agreement to protect geographical indications (GI), a label used on a product to specify its origin. The agreement will protect 100 European GIs and as many Chinese GIs in the EU from usurpation and imitation.

"The EU list of GIs to be protected in China includes iconic GI products such as Cava, Champagne, Feta, Irish whiskey, Munchener Bier, Ouzo, Polska W�dka, Porto, Prosciutto di Parma and Queso Manchego," said an EU statement.

"Among the Chinese GI products, the list includes for example Pixian Dou Ban (Pixian Bean Paste), Anji Bai Cha (Anji White Tea), Panjin Da Mi (Panjin rice) and Anqiu Da Jiang (Anqiu Ginger)," it added.

The agreement is expected to enter into force in 2021. Four years later, some 175 more GIs from both sides will be included to the agreement.

"I am proud to see this agreement getting one step closer to its entry into force, reflecting our commitment to work closely with our global trading partners such as China," said Janusz Wojciechowski, EU commissioner for agriculture and rural development.

