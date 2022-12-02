EU-China Summit Shows Sides Have Different Visions on Ukraine Settlement Terms - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) During the talks between the President of the European Council Charles Michel and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China demonstrated its desire for peace in Ukraine, but the conditions for a peaceful settlement are seen differently, a European representative told reporters on Friday.

The representative said that while it is clear for Europe that Russia should withdraw its troops from Ukraine, has "a different idea" about how the world should be.

They added that during Michel's visit to Beijing, the interest in cooperation both on the international arena and on bilateral relations was demonstrated. China, in particular, is interested in Europe's plans to achieve geostrategic independence.

On December 1, the head of the European Council paid his first visit to Beijing, where he held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and was informed that China was not supplying weapons to Russia, and that nuclear threats were unacceptable.