EU, China to Hold 10th High Level Strategic Dialogue on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The European Union and China will hold their 10th annual High Level Strategic Dialogue on Tuesday to consult on major bilateral, regional and international issues.

The meeting will be held by video under the traditional chairmanship of foreign policy chiefs, Josep Borrell of the EU and Wang Yi of China.

The partners will share views on bilateral relations and matters of mutual concern and prepare for the next high-level EU-China exchange, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters on Monday.

Together with the annual High Level Economic and Trade Dialogue and the biannual People-to-People Dialogue, the Strategic Dialogue serves as a pillar underpinning the annual EU-China Summit, which was scheduled to take place in Leipzig this September.