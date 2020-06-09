UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, China To Hold 10th High Level Strategic Dialogue On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

EU, China to Hold 10th High Level Strategic Dialogue on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The European Union and China will hold their 10th annual High Level Strategic Dialogue on Tuesday to consult on major bilateral, regional and international issues.

The meeting will be held by video under the traditional chairmanship of foreign policy chiefs, Josep Borrell of the EU and Wang Yi of China.

The partners will share views on bilateral relations and matters of mutual concern and prepare for the next high-level EU-China exchange, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters on Monday.

Together with the annual High Level Economic and Trade Dialogue and the biannual People-to-People Dialogue, the Strategic Dialogue serves as a pillar underpinning the annual EU-China Summit, which was scheduled to take place in Leipzig this September.

Related Topics

Exchange China European Union Leipzig September Share

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Data is a driver, not a liability, for ..

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Sweden dis ..

8 hours ago

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Minister of External Af ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Culture signs MoU with LinkedIn to support c ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.