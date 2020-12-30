EU, China to Make Investment Deal Via Video-Link Later on Wednesday

EU chiefs and Chinese officials will meet by video on Wednesday to discuss a long-awaited deal that will open up their markets to investment, with necessary safeguards

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) EU chiefs and Chinese officials will meet by video on Wednesday to discuss a long-awaited deal that will open up their markets to investment, with necessary safeguards.

It was reported in December that the EU-China talks on a comprehensive investment pact, launched in 2013, had entered the final phase and the goal was to strike a deal by the end of 2020.

A senior EU official in Brussels said that the European Union's aim was to make the Chinese market more transparent and open to European investment in services, health care and the automotive industry.

The EU also wants to address China's controversial business practices, including the forced transfer of technologies, state subsidies and the alleged theft of intellectual property.

The pact has raised concerns among the incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden. His national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said last week the United States wanted to be consulted before the agreement was reached.