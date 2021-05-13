EU Citizens in UK Unconfident of Public Bodies After Brexit - Poll

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Thirty percent of the Europeans living in the United Kingdom lack confidence in the country's public bodies after Brexit, and a quarter of them do not feel they are treated equally to UK citizens, according to a survey by the Independent Monitoring Authority for the Citizens' Rights Agreements (IMA) published on Thursday.

The survey of 3,000 European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway nationals living in the UK also showed that half of the people interviewed were not aware of their citizen's rights, while one in 10 are considering leaving the island after June 30, when the deadline for applying to the Home Office to remain in the country comes to an end.

As part of its withdrawal from the EU, the UK put an end to free movement to and from the country for European citizens on December 31, when the post-Brexit transition period expired.

"It's clear that there are issues of trust for EU citizens after the grace period for applications to the Settlement Scheme ends on 30 June and there is a real need for public authorities of all types to take action to build this trust through their actions and by also recognising the role they play in promoting citizens' rights in legislation, policy and practice," Kathryn Chamberlain, IMA Chief Executive, said.

According to the most recent Home Office statistics, up to April 30, around 5.4 million EU nationals had applied for residence in the UK under the post Brexit settlement scheme. So far, 97% of the applicants were offered settled or pre-settled status, only 1% was refused and the remaining 2% were either withdrawn or invalid.