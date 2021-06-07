UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Citizens In UK Worried As Deadline For Application To Settlement Scheme Nears- Advocacy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:41 PM

EU Citizens in UK Worried as Deadline for Application to Settlement Scheme Nears- Advocacy

European citizens living in the United Kingdom are worried and "very much in the dark" as the deadline to secure their post-Brexit residency status in the country is only three weeks away, Maike Bohn, co-founder of the3million advocacy group said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) European citizens living in the United Kingdom are worried and "very much in the dark" as the deadline to secure their post-Brexit residency status in the country is only three weeks away, Maike Bohn, co-founder of the3million advocacy group said on Monday.

Under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement signed between the UK and the European Union, EU citizens already living in the UK and vice versa have until July 1 to apply for permanent residence, otherwise they will lose their rights to work, rent a home or receive health care.

Less than four weeks to the deadline, Bohn told London-based foreign correspondents via an online press conference that people are worried and "apprehensive."

"We see real lack of engagement (from the Home Office), and we see real worries by people who have realized now that mobility has come to an end," she stressed.

Luke Piper, head of group policy at the3million, explained that from July 1, European residents will have to prove that they have legal bases to be in the UK, and that thousands of them will be unable to do it either because they missed the deadline or have their applications pending.

According to the most recent Home Office statistics, up to April 30, around 5.4 million EU nationals had applied for residence in the UK under the post Brexit settlement scheme. So far, 97% of the applicants were offered settled or pre-settled status, only 1% was refused and the remaining 2% were either withdrawn or invalid.

Related Topics

European Union Rent United Kingdom Brexit April July Post From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

31 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

31 minutes ago

SU chalks out a plan to compensate academic loss, ..

5 minutes ago

About Half of US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Compl ..

5 minutes ago

Netherlands Receives Russia's Notification on Denu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.