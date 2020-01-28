UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Citizens To Be Airlifted Out Of Virus-hit Chinese City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:09 PM

EU citizens to be airlifted out of virus-hit Chinese city

EU citizens will be flown out of Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak, on board two French planes this week, the European Commission said Tuesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :EU citizens will be flown out of Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of a deadly virus outbreak, on board two French planes this week, the European Commission said Tuesday.

"Initial numbers indicate that around 250 French citizens will be transported in the first aircraft and over 100 EU citizens from other countries will join the second aircraft," it said in a statement.

"This is a first request for assistance and others may follow in the coming days." France had earlier announced it was dispatching the first plane to fetch its citizens in Wuhan without giving figures of how many would be on board.

The Commission said in its statement the airlift, at France's request, would now be co-funded by the EU under its civil protection mechanism and broadened with the second plane for EU citizens.

It said "only healthy or asymptomatic citizens will be authorised to travel" on the flights.

"The EU does not forget its citizens in need, wherever they are in the world," the EU commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarcic, said.

He said the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre was in contact with EU member states and the Chinese embassy in Brussels for the operation, and "further EU support can be mobilised if requested."

Related Topics

World China France Brussels Wuhan May From

Recent Stories

Russian, Yemeni Diplomats Discuss Outlooks for Com ..

2 minutes ago

Dacoits looted Rs175,000 cash from money changer s ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's pet ..

2 minutes ago

Over 25 kg Charas seized, 2 accused arrested: SSP ..

2 minutes ago

Schumer Rejects Idea for US Senators to Read Bolto ..

6 minutes ago

Hostel Located on Grounds of North Korean Embassy ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.