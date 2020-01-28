- Home
- EU Civil Protection Mechanism Activated Amid Coronavirus Scare - Humanitarian Aid Office
Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 10:31 PM
The European Union has activated civil protection mechanism in response to a coronavirus outbreak in China and will bring its citizens home, the EU Humanitarian Aid department said Tuesday
"Overview of the #Coronavirus outbreak, with latest available data.
As the outbreak intensifies, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated after a request from France. Two planes will be mobilised via the EU to repatriate EU citizens from the Wuhan area to Europe," the department said on Twitter.