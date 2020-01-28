UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Civil Protection Mechanism Activated Amid Coronavirus Scare - Humanitarian Aid Office

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 10:31 PM

EU Civil Protection Mechanism Activated Amid Coronavirus Scare - Humanitarian Aid Office

The European Union has activated civil protection mechanism in response to a coronavirus outbreak in China and will bring its citizens home, the EU Humanitarian Aid department said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The European Union has activated civil protection mechanism in response to a coronavirus outbreak in China and will bring its citizens home, the EU Humanitarian Aid department said Tuesday.

"Overview of the #Coronavirus outbreak, with latest available data.

As the outbreak intensifies, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated after a request from France. Two planes will be mobilised via the EU to repatriate EU citizens from the Wuhan area to Europe," the department said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Europe China Twitter France European Union Wuhan From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates visitor centre, mark ..

17 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates visitor centre, mark ..

17 minutes ago

Protests Held in Support of Pashtun Human Rights A ..

55 seconds ago

EU, Central Asia Must Take Decisive Action Ahead o ..

57 seconds ago

Senator Cotton Calls for US Intelligence Probe of ..

20 minutes ago

Prime Minister vows stern action against profiteer ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.