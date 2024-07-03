Open Menu

EU Clears Lufthansa's Proposed ITA Airways Stake, With Conditions

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

EU clears Lufthansa's proposed ITA Airways stake, with conditions

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The EU's powerful competition regulator on Wednesday announced it has conditionally approved German airline Lufthansa's proposed stake in Italy's ITA Airways.

Lufthansa, one of Europe's biggest carriers, last year agreed to pay 325 million Euros ($350 million) for a 41 percent stake in ITA, with the Italian finance ministry also contributing 250 million euros as part of the capital increase.

The deal provided the German airline various options to increase its stake in ITA Airways -- the successor to state-owned Alitalia -- or acquire it outright at a later date.

But it has faced a turbulent process to get regulators' approval after the European Commission opened an in-depth probe in January, fearing it could hurt competition.

The commission has now given the green light after Lufthansa and the Italian government offered a package of commitments to assuage those concerns.

The remedies offered include making it possible for one or two rival airlines to launch non-stop flights between Rome and Milan and central Europe, the commission said.

"These commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the commission," it said. "The decision is conditional upon full compliance with the commitments."

Take-off and landing slots at Milan's Linate airport will also be transferred to competing airlines for short-haul routes.

Other commitments they must fulfil include entering into agreements with rivals "to improve their competitiveness on the long-haul routes of concern", between Italy and the United States and Canada.

This could include slot swaps at airports or interlining agreements, which means airlines coordinate with each other on certain aspects of travel, such as ticketing.

"This will lead to increased frequencies of nonstop flights and/or improved connections for one-stop flights on each of the routes," it said.

Related Topics

Europe Canada German Milan Rome Ita Lead Italy United States January Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting ..

Replies sought on Imran Khan’s plea for meeting his sons

2 hours ago
 Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving I ..

Cricket Australia CEO wants tri-series involving India, Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

3 hours ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

3 hours ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

3 hours ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

4 hours ago
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

8 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

17 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

17 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

17 hours ago

More Stories From World