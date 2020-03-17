EU Climate Law to Feign Action If It Fails to Agree on 2030 Emissions Goals - Oxfam

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The first-ever European climate law will be used to "fill the void" in terms of discussions since it fails to address the 2030 emission goals and sets a low target on reducing emissions, Marc-Olivier Herman, a climate policy expert at international group Oxfam, a confederation of 19 charitable groups focusing on the alleviation of global poverty, told Sputnik.

In March, the European Commission unveiled a major part of the so-called European Green Deal, the project of the first-ever climate legislation, aimed to create a legal infrastructure for putting the policies of the European Union member-states in line with climate neutrality goals. In order to establish a 2050 goal, the commission proposes regularly increasing emissions reduction over the next 30 years, without setting a goal for the first decade. This point faced fierce criticism of the major climate NGOs, which argue that not setting clear goals for 2030 means the EU is postponing the difficult decisions and fails to set an example to other countries in a fight against climate change.

"The main fear is that the legislation, even if it is valuable and serves the progress, it can be used to fill the void in terms of discussions around 2030, something to show that we are doing something, distracting the attention from a really urgent question of the 2030 goals," Herman said, adding that EU could not solve the climate change on its own, but the block could do its fair share and set a "good example."

The expert added that having a 2050 goal was valuable, but solutions in the short-term were also necessary, especially ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP 25 in UK's Glasgow.

"The main concern is that all the attention is currently focused on the 2050 goals, and the really hard decisions that need to be taken are left for later - for too late, that is the whole issue. A key question now is what we look at as 2030 goal, when it will be adopted and how ambitious it would be. This piece of legislation doesn't really answer that question, and that's a really important question.," Herman said.

The European Commission vowed to present a "responsible" plan by September on how to raise its current 2030 target of reducing greenhouse gases by 40 percent from 1990 levels to at least 50 percent and more.

Oxfam, however, believes that the EU has to set more ambitious goals, which, according to the organization, is the only way to keep global warming at 1,5 degrees as outlined in the Paris climate deal.

"In terms of the ambition proposed it should be at least 65 percent [greenhouse gas emission reduction] before 2030 to be in line with the minimum that is needed so that the Paris climate deal's goal of 1,5 degrees [of global warming] remains in reach, so there is an acceptable probability of still reaching that goal. And on the basis of equity it should be even more than 65 percent because there is still a responsibility of rich countries' for the historic emissions," Herman added.

The expert also regretted the lack of unity and political will among some of the EU member-states, which is an obstacle for outlining common climate policy.

"It requires political will and alignment between all the decision-makers. There is certainly a lack of political will with a number of players within the EU... There is a whole series of policies that will need to be adopted that range from totally converting the energy system, rewriting the energy taxation, promoting new ways of transport - there is a whole series of policies. But what we see is that among the [EU] member-states there is no political will to even consider those options and there is a lot of inconsistent approach in essential areas. And there is no silver bullet."

He added that Europe had to take the lead in assisting poorer countries in dealing with the effects of climate change.

"Exclusively stating in a legal text that all European policies have to be coherent with the climate neutrality goals is a very important legal reference to tackle policy incoherencies... Another element that is important and can make a difference is a delegation of power to the commission to increase the ambition of the intermediate target."

NGOs also insist that the new legislation has to be adopted in advance in order to prepare for the next UN climate conference, COP26, in Glasgow in November. Nonetheless, the European Commission plans to prepare the law by September.