EU Climate Service Says 2019 Warmest Year on Record in Europe

Europe in 2019 witnessed the warmest temperatures ever recorded, the European State of the Climate 2019 report conducted by the Copernicus Climate Change Service of the EU revealed on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Europe in 2019 witnessed the warmest temperatures ever recorded, the European State of the Climate 2019 report conducted by the Copernicus Climate Change Service of the EU revealed on Wednesday.

"The European State of the Climate 2019 shows that last year was the warmest on record for Europe, albeit by a small margin. Precipitation was close to the average for the year as a whole, though there were large regional differences. Generally warm and dry conditions, as well as two major heatwaves during summer, contributed to drought in central Europe ... and to high levels of heat stress across most of western Europe," the report said.

There were three periods of exceptionally warm weather, namely in February, June and July, which resulted in record-breaking high temperatures, the report also said. In addition, intense heat waves in June and July led to record temperatures in several European countries, including France and Germany.

"The latest data for all global climate indicators show values in line with the trends of recent decades, with greenhouse gases continuing to increase, while glaciers and ice sheets are losing mass, further contributing to sea level rise," the report added.

As for the European Arctic, despite an upward trend in temperature, which was 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.62 degrees Fahrenheit) above average, the year was relatively cold compared to recent years, with the lowest annual temperature since 2010.

"At the end of July, all-time temperature records were broken in northern Scandinavia when a short heatwave travelled across Europe; it also led to record surface melting in Greenland. However, the summer season as a whole had temperatures relatively close to average," the report said.

In addition, in 2019, the sunshine duration was the longest since at least 1983. This confirms the upward trend in sunshine hours on the entire European continent over the past 40 years, the report concluded.