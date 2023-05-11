(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The European Union is "very closely" following the upcoming Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections and calling for transparency and inclusiveness, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said on Thursday.

"Turkey is a key partner for the European Union in many different aspects and we are following the electoral cycle in the country and the upcoming vote very closely. For us, it is important, and we expect that these upcoming elections will be transparent and inclusive," Stano told a briefing.

Earlier in May, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said that it would engage over 100 observers to monitor Turkey's elections along with observers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and the mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Muharrem Ince of the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. results of pre-election polls have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election. The second round of the election, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.