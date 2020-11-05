UrduPoint.com
EU Closely Following US Electoral Process, Waiting For Official Results - Commission

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 08:07 PM

The European Union is closely following the developments around the presidential election in the United States, but will refrain from any comments in anticipation of official results, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Thursday

"I can confirm that we are following the situation with the electoral process in the US and quite closely, because it is of obvious interest and relevance for the EU. But for the rest I can only reiterate what I said yesterday it is not for us to comment on the electoral process in the US," Mamer said at a daily briefing in response to a question about whether Brussels is worried that the current uncertainty could lead to an institutional crisis in the US.

According to the spokesman, the US has a "robust system" with mechanisms in place to resolve controversies pertaining to the electoral process, as Europe "has seen in the past.

"

"Therefore, it is really for the American system to deal with any complaints that could arise as to the process. And we are certainly not going to get involved, we are waiting I think, as everybody else for the announcement of the official results," Mamer added.

The US presidential election took place on Tuesday. The vote tabulation is still on, as results are lacking from several states.

Both incumbent President Donald Trump, running as the Republican candidate, and his Democrat rival Joe Biden have announced their anticipated victory. Major US media agencies attributed the likely victory to Biden, while Trump has sounded alarm about an alleged massive Democrat-sponsored electoral fraud and threatened to seek the Supreme Court's intervention.

