UrduPoint.com

EU Closely Monitoring Developments In Libya - Borrell

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 04:14 PM

EU Closely Monitoring Developments in Libya - Borrell

The European Union is closely monitoring developments in Libya torn by violent clashes and exchange of fire between militia aligned with the central government and forces supporting parallel Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) The European Union is closely monitoring developments in Libya torn by violent clashes and exchange of fire between militia aligned with the central government and forces supporting parallel Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Bashagha's attempt to enter the Lybian capital, Tripoli, was met with violent clashes between rival armed groups. Bashagha managed to escape from the city center to its outskirts and then left the capital to prevent further bloodshed.

"We are following extremely closely this situation in Libya ... because (Libya) was in a relatively calm situation for some months and now war starts again, so we will have to have a look at the situation there. It's very worrying what's happening," Borrell said upon his arrival at the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Libya has been being split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered in a NATO-led intervention in 2011. The western part of the country is controlled by the Government of National Unity headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. The eastern part is under control of the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar, who supported Bashagha.

Dbeibah was elected as interim prime minister in a UN-brokered vote in February 2021. He was supposed to yield power to new authorities after a general election in December of that year, but the Libyan electoral authority canceled the vote. In March, the eastern-based Libyan House of Representatives elected Bashagha as prime minister.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Army Exchange Vote European Union Split Tripoli Libya February March December From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Russia Withdraws From Council of Baltic Sea States ..

Russia Withdraws From Council of Baltic Sea States - Foreign Ministry

36 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs develops three new customs innovatio ..

Dubai Customs develops three new customs innovations to expedite inspection

27 minutes ago
 Finland's Gasum Takes Natural Gas Supply Contract ..

Finland's Gasum Takes Natural Gas Supply Contract With Gazprom Export to Arbitra ..

16 minutes ago
 US dollar continues upward trajectory

US dollar continues upward trajectory

33 minutes ago
 Moscow to Refrain From Interfering in Situation Wi ..

Moscow to Refrain From Interfering in Situation With Turkey Dodging to Back NATO ..

30 minutes ago
 Peskov on Sanctions Relief for Passage of Ships Wi ..

Peskov on Sanctions Relief for Passage of Ships With Grain From Ukraine: Ports M ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.