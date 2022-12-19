UrduPoint.com

EU Closes In On Gas Price Cap

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 07:53 PM

EU closes in on gas price cap

EU energy ministers sought a breakthrough Monday on plans to cap natural gas prices, weighing the danger of allowing prices to soar against the fear of driving exporters elsewhere.

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :EU energy ministers sought a breakthrough Monday on plans to cap natural gas prices, weighing the danger of allowing prices to soar against the fear of driving exporters elsewhere.

Some entering the meeting in Brussels said an accord appeared to be within reach, with discussions revolving around what price level a cap should kick in.

The issue is urgent, with Europe facing tight energy supplies as it endures winter, because Russia has cut gas deliveries in retaliation for EU sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

An agreement on a gas price cap would unlock other measures that are already green-lit, such as joint gas purchases and a new gas price benchmark. Those are contingent on a price-cap accord being reached.

The European Commission had proposed a ceiling of 275 Euros per megawatt hour, considered too high by many EU countries.

It attached conditions that countries saw as unattainable, including requiring the price of gas to go above the threshold for at least two weeks, and the price of liquified natural gas (LNG) to go above 58 euros for 10 days within that same two-week period.

Those tight hoops to jump through reflected reluctance from Germany and the Netherlands over a price cap, which they feared could send LNG to more lucrative markets in Asia.

Ministers said they were now looking at a much lower threshold.

"I think 188 (euros per megawatt hour) -- that will give the right signals to markets," Greek Energy Minister Konstantinos Skrekas said.

"The pressure to reach an agreement today is high, and I'm positive that we can achieve a compromise," said Estonia's economy minister, Riina Sikkut.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Germany Brussels Same Price Estonia Netherlands Gas Market From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Red Crescent chairman calls on governor

Red Crescent chairman calls on governor

4 minutes ago
 Sehat Card Plus important achievement towards welf ..

Sehat Card Plus important achievement towards welfare state: CM

4 minutes ago
 UPDATE - European Council Adopts Decision to Offse ..

UPDATE - European Council Adopts Decision to Offset Requirements for Aviation Em ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Gazprom Says Set Historical Record for Da ..

Russia's Gazprom Says Set Historical Record for Daily Gas Supplies to China on S ..

5 minutes ago
 Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till Ja ..

Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till Jan 5

16 minutes ago
 Lahore Open Polo: Master Paints Black, Remington P ..

Lahore Open Polo: Master Paints Black, Remington Pharma record victories

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.