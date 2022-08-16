UrduPoint.com

EU CO2 Emissions Up By 6% Year-on-Year In Q1 - Eurostat

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 05:20 PM

EU CO2 Emissions Up by 6% Year-on-Year in Q1 - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The volume of greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union increased by 6% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year, the EU statistical office Eurostat said on Tuesday.

"In the first quarter of 2022, EU economy greenhouse gas emissions totalled 1.029 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents, a 7% and 6% increase compared with the same quarter of 2020 and 2021, but still below pre-COVID levels registered in the first quarter of 2019, when the EU economy emitted 1.035 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents," Eurostat said in a statement.

The recorded increases in CO2 emissions were largely due to the effect of an economic rebound after a sharp decline in activity due to the COVID-19 crisis, the statement added.

The EU has pledged to become a climate-neutral region by 2050 through the establishment of an economy with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. The transition to climate neutrality will require a restructuring of energy production and consumption, a serious reduction in emissions, and an increase in consumption of renewable energy.

