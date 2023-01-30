EU College of Commissioners to Visit Kiev Before EU-Ukraine Summit - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The EU College of Commissioners will arrive in Kiev prior to the EU-Ukraine summit scheduled for February 3 to hold a "very specific" meeting with members of the Ukrainian government, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Monday.

"There is a very specific meeting between the College of Commissioners and the government (of Ukraine). That is one event. And then it is the EU-Ukraine summit in which (European Commission) President (Ursula) Von der Leyen, as well as the high representative (Josep Borrell), will take part, as well as, of course, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel," Mamer told a press briefing.

The spokesman also said that not all members of the College would visit Ukraine, but "the majority of them" will.

The European Commission is in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure the safety of the meetings, Mamer added.

The visit of the EU commissioners to Kiev is expected to take place on February 2, but this date has not been officially confirmed yet, media reported.