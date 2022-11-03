UrduPoint.com

EU Commends Cessation Of Hostilities Between Ethiopian Government, Tigray Ethnic Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The European Union commended on Thursday an agreement on cessation of hostilities between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Ethiopian government and local Tigray region forces announced a deal to permanently cease hostilities, setting up a prospective end to a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and millions more displaced.

"The EU welcomes the announcement of the cessation of hostilities and congratulates both the Government of Ethiopia and Tigray People's Liberation Front for their commitment and courage towards peace. The EU commends the African Union mediation as well as the South Africa host and reaffirms its readiness to support peace efforts moving forward in a process owned by and led by Ethiopians," Massrali said at the European Commission midday briefing.

European Council President Charles Michel and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also welcomed the peace agreement on Wednesday, adding that the EU was ready to support further steps in ending the conflict.

Ethiopia has experienced a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

In June 2021, the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle ” Tigray's administrative regional center ” after fighting the government and the latter declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the TPLF soon launched a new offensive and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.

A new ceasefire deal was reached in March, when the Ethiopian authorities announced the introduction of an indefinite truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. In June, the Ethiopian government announced the establishment of a committee for negotiations with the TPLF.

