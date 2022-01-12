UrduPoint.com

EU Commercial Flights Increase 130% In December Year-on-Year - Eurostat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 04:03 PM

EU Commercial Flights Increase 130% in December Year-on-Year - Eurostat

The number of commercial flights in the European Union in December showed closest return to 2019 figures with a 130% year-on-year increase, but is still below the pre-pandemic levels, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The number of commercial flights in the European Union in December showed closest return to 2019 figures with a 130% year-on-year increase, but is still below the pre-pandemic levels, the European Statistical Office (Eurostat) said on Wednesday.

"In December 2021, the number of commercial flights in the EU increased by 130% compared with December 2020. However, this is still below the pre-pandemic levels (-24% compared with December 2019)," Eurostat said.

According to the statistical office, the number of commercial flights in December 2021 was 383,720 compared with 166,990 in December 2020 and 504,270 in December 2019.

Despite the fact that the number of flights was still small in the first months of 2021, the situation changed in May, after which the air transport industry has been slowly recovering.

In October, November and December, the EU reported figures closest to the pre-pandemic number of flights.

"The EU countries with the lowest decreases in commercial flights in December 2021 were Croatia (-6% compared with December 2019), Greece (-8%) and Cyprus (-9%). In contrast, flights decreased by more than 40% only in Czechia and Austria (both -41%). The rest recorded decreases of less than a third," Eurostat added.

The most significant signs of recovery compared to 2019 were reported by Greece with -29%, followed by Cyprus with -38% and Luxembourg with -39%; the lowest were in Ireland with -64%, followed by Slovenia and the Czech Republic with -62% each.

Related Topics

European Union Luxembourg Ireland Austria Czech Republic Slovenia Cyprus Croatia Greece May October November December 2019 2020 Industry

Recent Stories

UK Government Suspends Rollout of 'Smart Motorway' ..

UK Government Suspends Rollout of 'Smart Motorway' Schemes Amid Safety Concerns

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Pri ..

Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan

12 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Pri ..

Bilawal Bhutto says their current crisis is ‘Prime Minister Imran Khan

15 minutes ago
 Basic economic indicators kept under control even ..

Basic economic indicators kept under control even in times of pandemic: Reza Baq ..

25 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka names rare twin baby elephants

Sri Lanka names rare twin baby elephants

9 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.