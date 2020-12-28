UrduPoint.com
EU Commission Adopts $85.4Mln Package To Help Western Balkans Access COVID-19 Vaccines

EU Commission Adopts $85.4Mln Package to Help Western Balkans Access COVID-19 Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The European Commission on Monday adopted a package of 70 million Euros ($84.5 million) to assist Western Balkans in accessing coronavirus vaccines procured by EU member states.

"The package will be disbursed in the form of grants that will help cover the cost of the vaccines for priority groups in the region, as well as necessary vaccination equipment. It will enable the Western Balkans to purchase a number of vaccines from the EU Advance Purchase Agreements with six manufacturers, with individual EU Member States sharing a part of their pre-allocated doses," the European Commission said in a statement.

It added that although Western Balkan countries had signed up for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX), they would start their immunization campaigns later than elsewhere in the European bloc.

"Access to a number of doses from the EU purchase agreements will therefore enable the region to start vaccinations in parallel with EU Member States," the Commission added.

The EU member states launched the bloc-wide mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday, the next day after receiving their first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine following the European Commission's authorization.

